Go First Says Forced To File Bankruptcy Due To 'Enormous Damage' By Engine Supplier

Low-cost carrier Go First said on Tuesday that it was forced to file for bankruptcy proceedings due to the enormous damage caused by Pratt & Whitney’s "defective and failing engines."

"The percentage of grounded aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney’s faulty engines has grown from 7% in December 2019 to 31% in December 2020 to 50% in December 2022. This is despite Pratt & Whitney making several on-going assurances over the years, which it has repeatedly failed to meet," the company said in a press release.

The ever-increasing number of failing engines has resulted in 25 aircraft being grounded, which is 50% of its Airbus 320neo aircraft fleet, it said.

The airline said it has been forced to apply to the National Company Law Tribunal after the engine-maker refused to comply with an award issued by a Singapore-based arbitrator, directing Pratt & Whitney to supply "without delay" 10 spare leased engines per month until December 2023.

According to the award, Pratt & Whitney was to supply at least 10 spare leased engines by April 27.