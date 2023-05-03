Go First Vs Pratt & Whitney Dispute: Here's What Happened So Far

Pratt, which is a leading market player in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines is responsible for providing a substantial portion of the total engine capacity of Go First's fleet.

According to the agreement, Pratt is obliged to provide geared turbofan engines, including the contractually agreed number of spares, free from defect and repair the engines as per requirements.

Go First alleged that the U.S.-based engine maker provided defective engines and even failed to repair those engines over the course of years. This had led to grounding of a large number of aircraft and the airline suffered huge losses.

Subsequently, the parties entered into an emergency arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre on March 13 because the airline was seeking an interim relief requiring Pratt to provide and repair certain engines under the contracts.

On March 30, the arbitration award was rendered in favour of Go First. The arbitrator said Go First urgently required the engines to reduce the number of aircrafts on ground. If emergency relief wasn't given, there was a risk of irreparable harm.

The arbitrator ordered Pratt to dispatch at least 10 serviceable spare engines within 28 days and a further 10 every month until the end of the year.

However, Go First alleged that a week after the order was rendered, Pratt made a claim that it committed to making only three engines available to Go First by the end of May 2023 since no other spare engines were available.

This prompted the airline to approach the emergency arbitrator, asking that the directions issued to Pratt on March 30 be complied with. The arbitrator confirmed his earlier order on April 15, asking the engine maker to comply with its order.

But to no avail, the airline said Pratt acted in continued defiance as it has provided no spare leased engines at all or any certainty with respect to the time frame for the provision of spare leased engines in the future. It has also failed to induct faulty engines for repair.

This forced Go First to file an application before the District Court of Delaware in the United States, seeking an enforcement of the awards, a copy of which has been reviewed by BQ Prime.

Additionally, the main arbitration wherein Go First is seeking an amount to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore from Pratt is set to begin shortly.