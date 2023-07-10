Adani-Hindenburg PILs: SEBI Responds To Expert Committee's Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has expressed its views and observations on the Expert Committee report in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research matter.

The market regulator has said that the Expert Committee has expressed certain interpretations of facts and law in the report which has a bearing on the ongoing investigation. The regulator has clarified that the submissions made before the Expert Committee were based on the prima facie facts available to SEBI as on the date of submission and not based on the application of law on facts found out on completed examination.

The regulator has also tackled specific suggestions of the committee on regulatory approaches regarding Related Party Transaction norms.

To recap, the committee had highlighted that once SEBI has adopted an approach while formulating rules or regulations, it cannot change the underlying approach prospectively and then call into question past transactions based on the former approach.

To this, the regulator has responded saying its securities laws bar "schemes" and "artifices" designed to circumvent the regulations. Once the definition is refined to address a circumvention, applying the provision barring "schemes" and "artifices" to the situation when the definition was narrow and test a violation is legally justified.