Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Sept. 14.

The fintech product and solution provider plans to raise Rs 392 crore via a fresh issue. The IPO was subscribed 19% on day 1.

The company also plans to offload 1.04 crore equity shares via an offer for sale. Among other shareholders, Zaggle's OFS comprises two promoters—Raj Narayanam and Avinash Godkhindi—who are selling their shares. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 156–164 per share.

The company adjusted its initial offering size to Rs 392 crore from Rs 490 crore previously, following two pre-IPO placements in August, which brought in Rs 98 crore from investors.

The OFS portion of the offering was reduced from 1.05 crore equity shares to 1.04 crore shares due to the departure of one of the selling shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.

The fintech product and solution provider has allotted nearly 1.54 crore shares at Rs 164 per share to 24 anchor investors.