Upcoming IPOs In December 2022: Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars And More

Sula Vineyards IPO

Winemaker Sula Vineyards Ltd. is launching its IPO in December 2022. The Sula Vineyards IPO will be open for subscription from Monday, December 12, 2022, till Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For anchor investors, the offer will be open for bidding on Friday, December 9, 2022. The price band for the Sula Vineyards IPO has been fixed at ₹340-₹357 per share.

Incorporated in 2003, Sula Vineyards Ltd. is the country’s largest wine producer and seller as on March 31, 2022. Currently, the company produces 56 labels of wines across 13 brands.

Landmark Cars IPO

The IPO of Landmark Cars Ltd. will be open for subscription from Tuesday, December 13, 2022, till Thursday, December 15, 2022. The price bank for the Landmark Cars IPO has been fixed at ₹481-₹506 per share and the bidding process for anchor investors will be open on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Landmark Cars is a leading premium automotive retail business involved in the retailing of new vehicles of various brands like Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault, repairing and servicing vehicles, selling lubricants, spare parts, etc., selling pre-owned vehicles and distributing third-party financial and insurance products.

Abans Holdings IPO

The Abans Holdings IPO will kickstart on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will be open for subscription till Thursday, December 15, 2022. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹256-₹270 per share.

Incorporated in 2009, Abans Holdings Ltd. is the financial services arm of the Abans Group. The company is engaged in providing NBFC services, institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, wealth management and investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Also Read: Abans Holdings IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.

The IPO of drone start-up Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is set to open on December 13, 2022. The offer will be open for subscription till December 15, 2022. The company has fixed the price band for the 62.90 lakh shares on offer at ₹52-₹54 per share.

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is the country’s first drone start-up company. The company provides data processing of drone data using robust high-configuration workstations, a high-end ecosystem of drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, drone pilot training and specialised GIS training.