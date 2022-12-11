Sula Vineyards IPO: All You Need To Know

Sula is the country's largest wine producer and seller as of March end, being the market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value—on the basis of the total revenue from operations—since fiscal 2009, crossing 50% market share by value in the domestic market.

It is the market leader across all four price segments. These are ‘Elite,’ i.e., Rs 950+; ‘Premium,’Rs 700-950; ‘Economy,’ Rs 400-700; and ‘Popular, ’below Rs 400. It has a market share of nearly 61% by value in the ‘Elite’ and ‘Premium’ categories in fiscal 2022.

The business is classified into two categories. First there is the production of wine, the import of wines and spirits, and the distribution of wines. The second is spirits and the sale of services from the ownership and operation of wine tourism venues, including vineyard resorts and tasting rooms.

It currently produces 56 different labels of wine at four owned and two leased production facilities located in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The company services close to 8,000 hotels, restaurants, and caterers, and its off-trade sales contributed 72.25% of secondary sales during fiscal 2022, compared to 61.33%. It has tie-ups with distributors in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Goa, and Punjab, along with a distribution network with close to 13,000 retail touchpoints across the country in 2021.