Landmark Cars IPO: All You Need To Know

Business

The company is a leading premium automotive retail dealer in India, with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, and Renault. It also has a commercial vehicle dealership with Ashok Leyland in India. The company moved from a dealership model to an agency model for Mercedes Benz cars in October 2021 and earns commissions on the sale of the vehicles. This has also helped reduce its working capital requirement.

It has a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories), sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles, and facilitation of the sales of third-party finance and insurance products.

It began operations in 1998 and now has 112 outlets in eight states and union territories, comprising 59 sales showrooms and outlets and 53 after-sales services and spare outlets as of June 30, 2022.

It has a vehicle dealership network spread across 32 cities in eight states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. In FY22, nearly 51% of all domestic vehicle demands were made in these states and union territories.

It has formed a partnership with BYD to sell electric passenger vehicles in the NCR and Mumbai.

Its revenue consists of revenue from sales of cars at the showroom and after-sales services. The margins for showroom sales are around 3.5%, while those for after-sales services are at around 18%.

It has entered the pre-owned car sales segment, which is currently in a nascent stage.