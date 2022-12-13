Sula Vineyards IPO: GMP, Subscription Status, Other Details

India’s leading winemaker Sula Vineyards’ initial public offering (IPO) hit the markets on Monday, December 12, 2022, and is open for subscription till Wednesday, December 14, 2022. With this IPO, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS), Sula is expecting to raise up to ₹960 Crore. The company has fixed the price band for the Sula Vineyards IPO at ₹340-₹357 per share. To place a bid for the Sula Vineyards IPO, a bidder will need to apply for a minimum of 42 shares of the company, and in multiples thereof.

Let us understand more about the Sula Vineyards IPO, its GMP and current subscription status.