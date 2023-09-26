JSW Infrastructure IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

JSW Infrastructure launched its initial public offering on Sept. 25. The port-related infrastructure company plans to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore via a fresh issue.

The IPO was subscribed 43% on day 1.

The fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares will be sold in the price range of Rs 113–119 per share.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.

The port-related infrastructure company allotted nearly 10.58 crore shares at Rs 119 apiece to 65 anchor investors.

The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Fullerton, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Bajaj Allianz, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), among others.