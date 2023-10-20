IRM Energy IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

IRM Energy Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Oct. 18. The city gas distribution company plans to raise Rs 545.40 crore via a fresh issue. It was subscribed 1.72 times on day one and 4.37 times on day two.

The issue will comprise a fresh issue of 1.08 crore shares, and the price band is fixed in the range of Rs 480 to Rs 505 per share.

IRM Energy Ltd. has raised Rs 160.34 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Oct. 18.

The integrated facilities management company allotted 31,75,200 shares at Rs 505 apiece to 12 anchor investors.

The investors included Quant Mutual Fund, DSP Small Cap Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI General Insurance Co.-FRSM, ITI Flexi Cap Fund, and ITI Mid Cap Fund, among others.

Quant Mutual Fund secured 24.54% of the allocation, while ITI Flexi Cap Fund and ITI Mid Cap each netted 1.56%.

Four domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of eight schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 54.47% of the anchor portion of Rs 87.34 crore.

The Bank of India, through three of its funds, has secured an allocation of 6.23%.