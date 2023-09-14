EMS IPO Allotment Date & Where To Check IPO Application Status

The initial public offering of water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd. was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday, with heavy participation from institutional buyers.

The share sale received bids for 81,21,02,970 shares against 1,07,87,431 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The issue closed on Tuesday, September 12 and all eyes are now on the day when the allocation details will be revealed.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 146.24 crore, along with an offer for sale of up to 82.94 lakh shares by promoter Ramveer Singh. The price band is set between Rs 200 and Rs 211 apiece. This sets the offer for sale size at Rs 175 crore at the upper price band.

