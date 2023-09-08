EMS IPO: All You Need To Know

EMS Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Friday, and the offer will be open till Sept. 12.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 146.24 crore, along with an offer for sale of up to 82.94 lakh shares by promoter Ramveer Singh. The price band is set between Rs 200 and Rs 211 apiece. This sets the offer for sale size at Rs 175 crore at the upper price band.

The company provides sewerage and water supply infrastructure solutions for government authorities.