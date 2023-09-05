G20 Summit 2023: Digital India Experience Zone Set Up As Key Attraction; Details Here

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Ahead of the 18th G20 Summit, a Digital India Experience Zone is being set up as a key attraction in the national capital.

It aims to provide hands-on experience to G20 delegates on Digital Public Infrastructure and the success of Digital Transformation implemented in India.

According to a PIB release, to facilitate the sharing of experience and best practices on implementing DPIs in the country, to make global stakeholders aware of projects that are scalable and replicable, and to offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology first-hand, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is setting up two state-of-the-art Digital India Experience Zones in Hall 4 and Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan.

The ethos behind the expo is to showcase world-class initiatives that facilitate:

● Ease of Living

● Ease of Doing Business

● Ease of Governance