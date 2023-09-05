G20 Summit 2023: Digital India Experience Zone Set Up As Key Attraction; Details Here
The Digital India Experience Zone employs cutting-edge technologies, in the form of interactive displays, Virtual Reality & more.
The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Ahead of the 18th G20 Summit, a Digital India Experience Zone is being set up as a key attraction in the national capital.
It aims to provide hands-on experience to G20 delegates on Digital Public Infrastructure and the success of Digital Transformation implemented in India.
According to a PIB release, to facilitate the sharing of experience and best practices on implementing DPIs in the country, to make global stakeholders aware of projects that are scalable and replicable, and to offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology first-hand, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is setting up two state-of-the-art Digital India Experience Zones in Hall 4 and Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan.
The ethos behind the expo is to showcase world-class initiatives that facilitate:
● Ease of Living
● Ease of Doing Business
● Ease of Governance
Digital India Experience Zone, key attraction at 18thÂ #G20Summit in New Delhi— PIB in Maharashtra ð®ð³ (@PIBMumbai) September 4, 2023
Digital Public InfrastructureÂ viz.Â Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface, DigiLocker, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC, eSanjeevani, etc. to demonstrate the impact on the whole-of-society
ðhttps://t.co/mgVkvZXARG pic.twitter.com/5VAMuHfPYz
The Digital India Experience Zone is a treasure trove of cutting-edge technology, brimming with knowledge and insights into the crucial initiatives of Digital India, the release said.
Seven key initiatives have been selected to showcase the best practices in implementing DPIs namely Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini and ONDC.
The exhibition will provide an immersive experience, enabling visitors to explore DPI repositories in India and gain insights for the betterment of the global community, the statement said.
Through live demonstrations of Aadhaar Face Authentication Software, attendees have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and interact with cutting-edge technology, while the UPI exhibit will enable visitors to explore and discover the various applications of UPI worldwide.
What’s more, visitors can scan the QR codes to buy goodies and initiate seamless transactions with a nominal payment.
Guests can also get to learn about the practical utility of India’s DigiLocker, showcasing its role in streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency across sectors such as education, finance and banking, travel, transport, real estate, legal and judiciary.
"While a grand display of Digital India’s iconic journey will take visitors through the major milestones of Digital India since 2014, bringing to life the advancements that have been made in the digital space through simulated virtual reality, visitors can find out DPI’s core principles and the evolution of Digital India initiatives in the Digital Tree exhibit," MeitY said.
The Digital India Experience Zone employs cutting-edge technologies, in the form of interactive displays, Virtual Reality, and more. Each installation has been crafted to resonate with its target audience, ensuring meaningful engagement and age-appropriate content, the ministry said.
G20 Summit 2023 In New Delhi
A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings
India is hosting the G20 summit in Delhi in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.
The Group of 20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.
(With PTI inputs)