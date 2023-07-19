The India Opportunity: The Mega Trends That Will Shape The Nation's Future

India's demographics, financialisation aided by rapid digital infrastructure and housing and urbanisation are key mega trends that will drive exponential growth, according to two of India's top fund managers.

Not just young, India also has the largest or the second largest cohort of 50-plus people, said Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer-equity at Nippon India Mutual Fund, during a panel discussion on 'Investing In Mega Trends' at BQ Prime's The India Opportunity Summit on July 13.

Today, India has about 30 crore people over the age of 50 and this cohort is growing faster than the nation's younger population because of longevity, Bhan said. And they will require a range of services, not just healthcare, he said.

The other key trend is manufacturing, which is scaling up for the first time in the last 20-30 years, Bhan said. "If manufacturing doesn't take off this time around for some challenge somewhere ... we will possibly miss this big opportunity again."

And inflows into financial instruments like mutual funds offer another opportunity, according to him.

Currently, just 3-4% of India really invests and this "can easily be 10-12% in a meaningful decade or so". Bhan said this segment has zero friction and also has established products and savings.