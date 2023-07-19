The India Opportunity: The Mega Trends That Will Shape The Nation's Future
Here are the key investing trends that India is experiencing.
India's demographics, financialisation aided by rapid digital infrastructure and housing and urbanisation are key mega trends that will drive exponential growth, according to two of India's top fund managers.
Not just young, India also has the largest or the second largest cohort of 50-plus people, said Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer-equity at Nippon India Mutual Fund, during a panel discussion on 'Investing In Mega Trends' at BQ Prime's The India Opportunity Summit on July 13.
Today, India has about 30 crore people over the age of 50 and this cohort is growing faster than the nation's younger population because of longevity, Bhan said. And they will require a range of services, not just healthcare, he said.
The other key trend is manufacturing, which is scaling up for the first time in the last 20-30 years, Bhan said. "If manufacturing doesn't take off this time around for some challenge somewhere ... we will possibly miss this big opportunity again."
And inflows into financial instruments like mutual funds offer another opportunity, according to him.
Currently, just 3-4% of India really invests and this "can easily be 10-12% in a meaningful decade or so". Bhan said this segment has zero friction and also has established products and savings.
Housing And Urbanisation
Housing and urbanisation is an extraordinary mega trend in India, according to S Naren, chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Calling China's housing stock development "phenomenal", Naren said India is going to create that kind of mega housing as it has the required demographics.
The best indicator of the real estate activity taking place is the demand for cement, Naren said.
The demand for cement in the first quarter of this year has been "extremely buoyant" across the country, he said. This is a sign that construction activity has been booming across the country. It is not a price-based move, it is a volume-based move, Naren said, indicating that it's driven by affordable housing.
Digital Payments
Digital payments have made it easier for businesses to offer their services across the globe, Bhan said. The limitations and friction have reduced as the biggest problem in this country of collecting money after offering a service has eased, he said.
Technology is a movement and not a small collective change which is happening, according to Bhan. People across the world have access to information within 10 minutes and the gap that existed earlier has completely vanished, he said.
"This (technology) will enable faster and faster growth, but it's no longer that you're looking at some large Rs 10,000 crore investment, which is going to give jobs and things like that," Bhan said. How the technology sector will shape over the next few years is something which is unknown, according to him. "But I think it's giving income, it's creating markets."
Watch the full panel discussion here: