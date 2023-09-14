Strong MSME Sector Crucial For Economic Development, Says RBI Deputy Governor

A strong micro, small, and medium enterprise sector along with proper digital public infrastructure are important for economic activity, according to government officials.

The MSME sector is important from the point of view of growth and economic development, T. Rabi Sankar, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said while speaking at the Global SME Finance Forum 2023 in Mumbai.

MSMEs in the country contributed 29.2% of the total gross value added, Sankar said, citing a World Bank report. "MSMEs can become vehicles of growth."

In India, there is immense potential in digital public infrastructure, and today, if the Unified Payments Interface has made it big, it is all due to this infrastructure, according to him.

In terms of challenges, he said that the gaps in MSME financing can be solved through alternative credit scoring mechanisms, cash flow-based lending, and so on. "...Expanding the universe of the digital ecosystem creates opportunities to meet this credit gap and the challenges that MSMEs face," Sankar said.

The RBI and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub have rolled out many initiatives, such as the public tech platform for frictionless credit, among others, to aid this, he said.