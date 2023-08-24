Small Savings Collection Boost Could Reduce Government Borrowings This Year

A boost in net collections on small savings schemes could offer the government room to reduce its borrowings in the second half of the year, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

If the current trend persists, a bonanza of small savings could open options for the government to reduce borrowing in second half of the fiscal 2023-24, the official quoted above said on the condition of anonymity.

The growth of net collections has been around 48% as compared with the previous fiscal, the person said.

The government has achieved around 34% of its budgeted target so far this year.

Top contributors to the government's savings have been the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and the newly launched Mahila Samman Patra.

The government's borrowing calendar for the first half of the year is set at Rs 8.9 lakh crore, out of the full fiscal's borrowing target of Rs 15.4 lakh crore.