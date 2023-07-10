Everything You Need To Know About The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

There is an overall limit of Rs 2 lakh that can be invested in the MSSC but this need not be invested in a single lot.

This means that investors can invest in parts depending on the availability of money with them. Every investment is called an account under the scheme. The minimum investment is Rs 1,000 and then additional investments has to be in lots of Rs 100. There is no limit on the number of times one can invest as long as the overall limit of Rs 2 lakh is not breached.

However, there is one factor that can act as a restriction and this is very crucial because knowing it is important—There has to be a gap of at least three months between the investment in two accounts so this will act as a natural barrier to too many investments being made.

Accumulating money and then investing it in a few instalments can be a better strategy both in terms of management as well as actual completion of the investment if Rs 2 lakh is not present as a lumpsum.