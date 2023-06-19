Is India Inc.'s Profit Growth Slowing Down?
India's first-quarter corporate tax collections point to slowing profit growth for India Inc, at least going by government data.
Gross advance tax paid by corporates fell 1.8% and net advance tax, after adjusting for refunds, declined 8% year-on-year as on June 17, according to a comparison of Finance Ministry data for the ongoing and previous financial year.
To be sure, FY22 numbers are as on June 16, 2022 and data for this year is as on June 17—both being a Sunday.
Gross corporate income tax collection stood at Rs 1.87 lakh crore as on June 17 compared with 1.90 lakh crore a year earlier.
Net collection, after accounting for refunds, stood at Rs 1.56 lakh crore versus Rs 1.70 lakh crore. Refunds rose 51.3% to Rs 30,362 crore for the period till June 17, 2023 from Rs 20,068 crore a year earlier.
Rising refunds suggest that India Inc. likely witnessed a slowdown in the January-March quarter of FY23 and recalibrated their tax outgo due to slowing profitability.
It also points to narrowing margins. Sectors like metals, oil & gas have seen margin pressure as global commodity prices have fallen, while the U.S. and European economic slowdown has impacted IT sector growth.