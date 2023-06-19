Is India Inc.'s Profit Growth Slowing Down?

India's first-quarter corporate tax collections point to slowing profit growth for India Inc, at least going by government data.

Gross advance tax paid by corporates fell 1.8% and net advance tax, after adjusting for refunds, declined 8% year-on-year as on June 17, according to a comparison of Finance Ministry data for the ongoing and previous financial year.

To be sure, FY22 numbers are as on June 16, 2022 and data for this year is as on June 17—both being a Sunday.