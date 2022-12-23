Services, Remittances To Cushion India From Global Slowdown, Says Finance Ministry

The review takes a cautiously optimistic note as India's growth trajectory remained the fastest among global peers in the first half of FY23 at 9.7%, and CPI inflation eased below RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%.

"Going ahead, as inflationary pressures decline in manufactured products, reflecting reduced input cost pressures and easing supply chain pressures, it may get reflected in CPI core inflation in the next few months," the review said.

India's growth is supported by pent-up demand from the services sector, enhanced agriculture exports and robust construction activity, it said.

Private consumption, bolstered by pent-up demand, reached its highest among all second quarters during the past 11 years, at 58.4% of GDP, the review said.

"The investment rate also rose to be the highest among all the second quarters since 2012-13 at 34.6% of GDP, hinting at the beginnings of an investment cycle."

In terms of expectation of rural growth, increase in Rabi coverage with adequately filled irrigation reservoirs are expected to aid agricultural output growth.