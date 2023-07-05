RBI's Draft Rules For Card Issuers May Let Customers Switch Card Networks

The Reserve Bank of India's newly proposed rules may compel card issuers to stay away from exclusive agreements with card networks such as Mastercard, Visa, or RuPay.

The proposed rules would apply to both banks and non-banking financial companies that issue credit cards, debit cards, or prepaid cards.

"On a review, it is observed that arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers (banks and non-banks) are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers," a draft circular released by the central bank on Wednesday said.