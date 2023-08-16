Life Insurance Payouts Are Now Taxable For High-Premium Policies

The Income Tax Department notified the income tax liability on any sum received under a life insurance policy when the yearly premium exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

The circular issued on Wednesday is in line with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's February announcement in the budget for 2023-24.

From assessment year 2024-25, any sum received under a life insurance policy—except in the cases of unit-linked plans—issued on or after April 1, 2023, would not be exempt of tax if the premium payable is over Rs 5 lakh for any of the previous years during the term period.

Before the amendment, individuals enjoyed an income tax exemption under Clause (10D), Section 10 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961. Any sum received under a life insurance policy, including the sum allocated by way of bonus on such a policy, did not attract tax in most cases.

However, the change in law would retain the income tax break only if: