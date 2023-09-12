BQPrimeEconomy & FinanceIndia's Industrial Output Grows 5.7% In July
India's Industrial Output Grows 5.7% In July

The IIP grew 5.7% in July as compared with a revised growth of 3.8% in June.

12 Sep 2023, 5:54 PM IST
BQPrime
(Source: Unsplash)

The Index of Industrial Production expanded at a faster pace in July than a month ago.

The IIP grew 5.7% in July, as compared with a revised estimate of 3.8% in June, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

Thirty economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast July IIP growth at 5.3%.

On a month-on-month basis, the index declined by 1%.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output grew 10.7% in July.

  • Manufacturing output expanded 4.6%.

  • Electricity generation rose 8%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 7.6%.

  • Capital goods output grew 4.6%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 1.9%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 11.4%.

  • Consumer durables output fell 2.7%.

  • Consumer non-durables output grew 7.4%.

