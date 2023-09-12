India's Industrial Output Grows 5.7% In July
The IIP grew 5.7% in July, as compared with a revised estimate of 3.8% in June, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.
Thirty economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast July IIP growth at 5.3%.
On a month-on-month basis, the index declined by 1%.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output grew 10.7% in July.
Manufacturing output expanded 4.6%.
Electricity generation rose 8%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 7.6%.
Capital goods output grew 4.6%.
Intermediate goods output rose 1.9%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 11.4%.
Consumer durables output fell 2.7%.
Consumer non-durables output grew 7.4%.