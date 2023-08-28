ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee gained nine paise to open at Rs 82.57 against the dollar.
The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S dollar on Monday.The local currency strengthened nine paise to open at Rs 82.57 against the dollar on Monday. It closed at 82.66 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.Reliance Securities predicted the rupee could open around in the range of 82.58 to 82.61 against the dollar compared with 82.6475 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.4500 to 82.8500, according to the bro...
Reliance Securities predicted the rupee could open around in the range of 82.58 to 82.61 against the dollar compared with 82.6475 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.4500 to 82.8500, according to the brokerage.
