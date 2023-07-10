India To Become World's Second Largest Economy By 2075, Says Goldman Sachs

India will have the world’s second-largest economy by 2075, aided by capital investment and favourable demographics, according to Goldman Sachs Research’s India economist, Santanu Sengupta.

He expects the Indian economy to surpass the U.S. with a GDP projection of $52.5 trillion, trailing only China's $57 trillion, Sengupta said in an article on Goldman Sachs' website.

For India, a key to realising the potential of that growing population is boosting participation within its labour force as well as providing training and skills for its immense pool of talent, Sengupta said.

"Over the next two decades, the dependency ratio of India will be one of the lowest among regional economies," he said. According to Sengupta, the country has the "best ratio" between its working-age population and its number of children and elderly.

"So that really is the window for India to get it right in terms of setting up manufacturing capacity, continuing to grow services, and continuing the growth of infrastructure."