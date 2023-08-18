India Clarifies Exceptions On Non-Basmati Rice Export Ban

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has clarified on Friday that already approved shipments of non-basmati white rice would be exempted.

It includes shipments that have been approved for transit and those that have arrived on Indian shores prior to the notice of the export curbs.

The period of export will be till Aug. 31 in such cases, according to a notification.

India imposed an export curb on non-basmati white rice—including semi-milled, wholly-milled, polished and glazed varieties—on July 20.

The move comes on the back of representations to the DGFT from stakeholders and customs authorities on whether exporters must qualify all three of the above criteria or just one.