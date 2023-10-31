Fiscal Deficit Reaches 39.3% Of FY24 Target On Highest Ever Capex In September

India's fiscal deficit widened 39.3% of the budgetary target for FY24 in the April–September period, partly cushioned by higher direct taxes even as the government front-loaded capital spending ahead of the state elections.

The fiscal deficit between April and September FY24 was Rs 7.01 crore, growing Rs 59,035 crore over the previous month, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts. The full-year budgetary estimate is Rs 17.86 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit had reached 37.3% in the corresponding period last year.

The government increased capex ahead of the state polls. It surged to Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the month of September, the highest-ever monthly spend, reaching Rs 4.9 lakh crore or 49% of the budgetary level of Rs 10 lakh crore. The level of capex during the same period last year was 45.7%.