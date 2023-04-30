BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak Covid Update: 5,874 New Cases Recorded In India
Covid Update: 5,874 New Cases Recorded In India

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.31% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.25%.

30 Apr 2023, 10:47 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@fusion_medical_animation?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Fusion Medical Animation</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/rnr8D3FNUNY?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash)
India saw a single-day rise of 5,874 new coronavirus cases, while the active case count dropped to 49,015 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 5,31,533 with 25 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.

The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,45,389). The active cases now comprise 0.11% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease went up to 4,43,64,841 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website  220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

