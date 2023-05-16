Covid-19 Updates - Active Covid Cases In Country Dip To 13,037

India has recorded 656 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 13,037 from 14,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,790 with 12 deaths, including three reconciled by Kerala, as the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,82,131). The active cases now comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,37,304, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.