Covid-19 India Updates: Active Cases Cross 3,000-Mark After 67 Days
India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days.
The country’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The infection tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,693).
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.