BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak Covid-19 India Updates: Active Cases Cross 3,000-Mark After 67 Days
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19 India Updates: Active Cases Cross 3,000-Mark After 67 Days

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days.
BQPrime
08 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@mufidpwt?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Mufid Majnun</a>/&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/covid-test?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(source: Mufid MajnunUnsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,693).

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Coronavirus Outbreak News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT