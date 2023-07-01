BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates: India Logs 40 Fresh Covid Cases In A Day
ADVERTISEMENT

Coronavirus Updates: India Logs 40 Fresh Covid Cases In A Day

India recorded 40 fresh Covid infections in a day while active cases declined to 1,513 from 1,533 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

01 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Edward Jenner/ pexels)</p></div>
(Source: Edward Jenner/ pexels)

India recorded 40 fresh Covid infections in a day while active cases declined to 1,513 from 1,533 a day earlier, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,906, the data updated at 8 AM stated.

The tally of Covid-19 cases was 4.49 crore while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,60,809, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT