Active Covid Cases In India Rise To 2,090
Active Covid Cases In India Rise To 2,090

25 Feb 2023, 4:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Active Covid cases in India rise to 2,090.</p><p>Source: Envato</p></div>
Source: Envato

India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,46,85,799.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4,41,52,945 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

