Active Covid-19 Cases In India Rise To 1,862
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.12% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.10%.
India logged 157 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,862, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,757, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4,46,84,659.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.12% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.10%.
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,039, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.