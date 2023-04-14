Active Covid-19 Cases In India Rise To 49,622; Daily Deaths At 29

India recorded 11,109 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, while the active cases increased to 49,622, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01% while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29%.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.11% of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70%, the ministry said.