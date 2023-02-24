BQPrimeCoronavirus Outbreak Active Covid-19 Cases In India Rise To 2,016
Active Covid-19 Cases In India Rise To 2,016

India recorded 169 new coronavirus infections, while the  active cases increased to 2,016, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
24 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@taiscaptures?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Tai's Captures</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/masking-virus?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Tai's Captures/ Unsplash)
The death toll stands at 5,30,764 with one death reported by Karnataka, the data  updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,619), while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,839, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

