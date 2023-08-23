Chandrayaan 3 Trivia: How Many Countries Have Successfully Soft-Landed On Moon?

This critical process of soft-landing has been dubbed by ISRO officials as "17 minutes of terror" when the lander has to fire its engines at the right times.

At a height of 30 km, it will have a velocity of 1.68 km/second after which the thruster engines will have to be retro-fired so that the speed will be reduced to zero by the time it reaches the moon. There are four thruster engines attached to the lander module - initially, it will travel from a 30 km range to a 7.5 km range then to a 6.8 km after which that engine will be shut off and will work on a reverse thrust mechanism. Using the lander cameras and sensory equipment the lander will scan the lunar surface for any obstacles or hills or craters before finally touching down.

This entire process takes around 17 minutes 21 seconds which is the minimum time required and the maximum time will be 17 minutes 32 seconds. Hence it is dubbed as '17 minutes of terror'.

Although this can change basis the real-time analysis of the spacecraft and the landing procedure.

Watch: Director of Space Applications Centre (ISRO) Nilesh M Desai explains the significance of these “17 minutes”.