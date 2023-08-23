Here's What Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Said Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the Moon since its launch on July 14.

According to the space agency, Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, with the Pragyan rover accommodated inside it, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

Billionaire and owner of social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Elon Musk has praised India.

Replying to a post which compared the budget of Chandrayaan-3 to the Hollywood film Interstellar, Musk wrote, "Good for India” with an emoji of the Indian tricolour.

"Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M),” the post by Newsthink said.