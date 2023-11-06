Zomato Q2 Results Review: Analysts Hike Target Price On Profit, Blinkit Surprise

Shares of Zomato Ltd. regained their Rs 1 lakh crore market cap after hitting a 52-week high on Monday as analysts hiked the target price, citing better revenue growth in Blinkit and an 18-fold jump in profit sequentially.

The Gurugram-based company's net profit jumped 1700% to Rs 36 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated net profit at Rs 13.8 crore.