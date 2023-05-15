Wipro To Integrate Its Framework Into Google Cloud’s Ramp

Wipro Ltd. will integrate its cloud computing framework with Google Cloud’s Rapid Migration Program, as India’s fourth largest I.T. services firm looks to accelerate cloud adoption among its clients.

The Bengaluru-based software services company will integrate its FullStride Cloud Studio—including artificial intelligence and automation tools—into RaMP to help clients move faster to the cloud and reduce time to market, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The combination will allow mutual clients to optimally evaluate and execute large-scale cloud migrations to the Google Cloud.

“Our ability to execute complex and large migrations, using our IPs and accelerators will allow mutual clients to drive business transformation at scale, in one place,” Jo Debecker, global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said in the filing.

Wipro FullStride Cloud helps customers drive digital transformation at scale, leveraging its proprietary platforms, intellectual property, and talent to migrate, modernise, transform, and manage clients’ cloud environments—across heavily-regulated industries like healthcare and financial services.

The tie-up builds on the long-standing partnership that the companies have.

“Wipro will play an important role helping enterprises accelerate cloud migrations, with global expertise and clear blueprints to help customers swiftly move their largest workloads,” said Stephen Orban, vice president of migrations at Google.

On Monday, shares of Wipro rose 0.67% to Rs 385.75 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.51% higher at 62,345.71.