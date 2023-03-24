Why Jefferies' Chris Wood Sees Renewed Outperformance By India Stocks

There is a potential for renewed outperformance by India in an Asian and emerging market context, according to Jefferies' Chris Wood.

The valuation differential between India and China has reverted to its "traditional mean after a huge 65% outperformance of the MSCI China over the MSCI India since the end of October 2022 to late January following the China reopening," Wood highlighted in his latest Greed and Fear report.

This sets up a potential for renewed outperformance by India, most particularly, as dedicated long-only foreign investors are underweight India, the note said.