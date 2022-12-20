'Where’s The Affordability?' Asks Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

The chairman of India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., blamed low affordability and high taxes for slowing growth of the passenger vehicle industry.

The average growth of the industry has fallen to 3% over the last decade from 12% growth in the first decade of the 21st century, RC Bhargava said at an event.

“You can’t grow an automobile industry at a 50% tax rate,” he said. “It is the wisdom of policymakers and political leadership. They don’t want the car market to grow fast; may be they want it to grow at 4-5%.”

The company is the only major automaker that remains a key seller of small hatchbacks, a segment witnessing weaker sales as prices rose substantially after the transition to stricter Bharat Stage VI emission norms and higher commodity costs due to Covid-19 and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Over the years, the importance of the mini segment—including models such as the Alto and the S-Presso—in Maruti Suzuki’s overall portfolio has shrunk. The segment's contribution to the company's overall domestic sales decreased to 15% in FY22 from 21% in FY19 and nearly 26% in FY18.

Bhargava said due to the low affordability and sluggish growth of the automobile industry, India will take at least 140 years to catch up with China’s current penetration of car ownership.