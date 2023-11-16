What Does RBI Raising Risk Weights On Consumer Loans Mean? BQ Explains

The Reserve Bank of India, on Thursday, moved to curb high growth in unsecured personal loans and credit cards. The central bank has raised credit risk weights on unsecured consumer loans, which will make lending in that segment expensive for banks and non-bank financial companies.

According to the circular, consumer loans for banks and NBFCs, barring home loans, education loans, vehicle loans, microfinance and gold loans, will attract a credit risk weight of 125%, as compared with the previous 100%.

Credit card loans by banks will now attract a risk weight of 150%, as compared with 125% previously, and those by NBFCs will attract a risk weight of 125%, up from the previous 100%.

An increase in the risk weights for lenders directly impacts their capital adequacy ratio, as they have to set aside higher capital against such loans. This will likely make the loans more expensive for borrowers.

According to an explanation by Capital Mind's Deepak Shenoy, a capital adequacy ratio of 20% for unsecured personal loans implies that for every Rs 20 held as capital, the bank is extending Rs 100 as a loan.

Now, with the regulator's latest norm, this Rs 100 will be counted as Rs 125 (owing to the higher risk weight), which will directly bring down the capital adequacy of the bank to 16%.