UPI-PayNow Link Sets The Stage For Future Adoption Of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Much has been written about the linkage between India’s Unified Payments Interface and Singapore’s fast payment system, PayNow, on Feb. 21, 2023.

The importance of the event for all parties concerned was underlined by the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

While Unified Payments Interface remains one of India’s best innovations, and this global linkage is a massive move forward beyond our own shores, this may well be a precursor to a much bigger move on cross-border payments involving the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

This may seem like a big leap since the controlled pilots for wholesale and retail CBDC by RBI was launched only in November-December 2022. But, in India, use of UPI for retail payments is already ubiquitous and free, so the CBDC or e-rupee just provides another additional option for payments for fast transactions.

A key difference is that UPI remains a largely online payments system, although pilots are underway for more offline payments. However, as the RBI officials have pointed out the e-rupee will be available for use even in places with limited or no internet connectivity, with additional specific use cases such as delivery of government subsidies. This is great not only from the perspective of financial inclusion but also over time can see a sharp decline in cost of delivery of such aid and support.

But isn’t central bank digital currency meant for domestic transactions with UPI already a proven commodity that can be exported and connected more seamlessly with global systems?

The answer isn’t a simple yes or no.

UPI is already an accepted system for fast payments and there are already payment linkages being built with Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Bhutan. Additionally, there are QR code-linked systems being built on the UPI base for linking payments with countries such as Nepal.