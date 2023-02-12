UK To Invest In Defence, Aerospace And Medical Sectors In UP: British MoS

Speaking at the United Kingdom Partner Country/Defence session held at Dadhichi Hall during the ongoing Global Investor Summit (GIS) 2023, Alex Chalk, said, "It is a matter of pride for me to participate in GIS-23. Standing on this great land of Uttar Pradesh and inviting the whole world to invest is a big achievement. At the same time, it is also a big achievement that we are witnessing this programme in a state known as the 'Rice Basket'."