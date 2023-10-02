BQPrimeBusiness NewsTVS Motor Sales Rise 6% In September
TVS Motor Sales Rise 6% In September

02 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A TVS Motor Co. factory building. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A TVS Motor Co. factory building. (Source: Company website)

TVS Motor Co. on Monday reported a 6% year-on-year increase in total sales to 4,02,553 units in September.

The company had dispatched 3,79,011 units to dealers in September 2022.

The total two-wheeler sales grew by 7% year-on-year to 3,86,955 units last month, against 3,61,729 units in September 2022, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased to 3,00,493 units, up 6% from 2,83,878 units in the year-ago period, it added.

On the export front, the company said, its overseas shipments stood at 1,00,294 units last month, compared to 92,975 units in September 2022, with two-wheeler exports at 86,462 units, against 77,851 units in the year ago-month.

Three-wheeler sales declined to 15,598 units last month, from 17,282 units in the same month last year.

