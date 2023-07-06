Traders Lift Bets On BOE Hiking Interest Rate To 6.5% By March

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTraders Lift Bets On BOE Hiking Interest Rate To 6.5% By March
Money markets are fully pricing a terminal rate of 6.5% by March.

06 Jul 2023
The facade of the Bank of England (BOE) in the City of London, UK, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Bank of England said it was restarting its corporate bond-selling as it looks to return to normality in the wake of a sustained selloff in UK assets. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the Bank of England will raise interest rates to the highest level in a quarter century next year to battle inflation, a move that risks denting growth and dealing a blow to the nation’s housing market.

Money markets are fully pricing a terminal rate of 6.5% by March, according to interest-rate swaps tied to policy-meeting dates. That would be the highest since 1998 and compares with wagers on a 5% peak just a couple of months ago.

Policymakers have delivered 13 successive rate increases since late 2021, including an unexpected half-point hike last month. The tightening is now filtering through to the economy. On Wednesday, the UK Debt Management Office sold a gilt at the highest average yield since 2007.

Yet at 8.7%, UK inflation still remains well above the BOE’s 2% target. JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Allan Monks said there’s a risk the BOE will have to push interest rates to as high as 7%, triggering a “hard landing” in the economy. Schroders Plc also expects policymakers to prioritize inflation over growth by raising the bank rate to 6.5%. 

