Top Indian Solar Manufacturer Asks For Protection From China, Vietnam Imports

Photovoltaic panels stand on the roof of Irex Energy JSC's manufacturing facility in Vung Tau, Vietnam, on Monday, July 15, 2019. After U.S. President Donald Trump slapped higher tariffs on China, production in neighboring Vietnam went into overdrive. Chinese manufacturers, who face a 55% U.S. tariff on their goods, relocated some production to Vietnam, while local businesses saw a jump in orders. In June alone, U.S. imports of solar cells from Vietnam surged 656% from a year ago. Photographer: Yen Duong/Bloomberg