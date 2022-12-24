The Mutual Fund Show: The Right Way To Invest In Large-Cap Schemes

As large-cap funds continue to underperform the benchmarks, one should invest in index funds or smart beta funds in the index, according to Complete Circle Wealth’s Kshitiz Mahajan.

“At these levels 12 to 14 weeks STP (systematic transfer plan) is what we are recommending to everyone,” Mahajan, chief executive officer at Complete Circle Wealth told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah.

“Let's not be in a hurry to park your money in mutual funds. You have enough time on your side. Take a STP route and look at a low-cost product,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Awasthi, head-UHNI & family office at ICICI Securities, said that his portfolio is a mix of passive and flexi-cap funds.

“I think the way that we are getting clients invested is largely that you deploy about 80% of the intended allocation over the next five to six months through an STP route and we keep about 20% aside, which is more opportunistic or tactical in case you get a correction,” he said.

Awasthi recommends the Canara Robeco flexi-cap fund and the ICICI Prudential flexi-cap fund for investing in 2023, adding that he focuses on managers who are “bottom-up growth-oriented.”

Mahajan prefers HDFC Focused along with “a contrarian view” of SBI Contra. He said that he likes both the fund managers and the structure of the portfolios.

“..like HDFC Focused is 28-29% on the financial side, it is 9% on your IT side and then eventually it has added a lot of other sectors which are doing well,” he said.

Whereas SBI has infrastructure, defence among other things. “And it's a little low on your banking as well as on your IT side.”