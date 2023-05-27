The Mutual Fund Show: Getting Started With Index Funds

Gurmeet Chadha: NAV is the starting point, and as Mrin said that it doesn't signify anything. It's basically the market value of securities divided by the number of units outstanding, it is as simple as that. See, a high NAV does not denote that the fund has become expensive vice-a-versa an NFO does not denote that you know the fund is cheap, that's one misconception is the appreciation in the NAV that should be the goal.

So, there are a lot of funds for example, last one year where the NAVs are about 700 and have delivered 15% return and there are NFOs which came in 10 and the NAV still below 10, so purely the NAV on absolute basis means nothing, the starting point is appreciation in NAV.

The second thing in terms of how often I would prefer, once in six months or I am a lazy investor, maybe if you are more active, maybe quarterly, but once in six months or even a year is a good time to do that. So, one is not just performance, it has to be performance in relation to benchmark, performance in relation to peers. So that's one performance has to be generated.

Number two, you also have to look at, you know the aspects like risk-adjusted returns. So, it should not be returns in absolute terms, for example, a thematic fund which like banking would have given great returns, but you are just excluding yourself only one sector, so it has to be risk-adjusted returns, number two.

Number three, sometimes underperformance is good, so, you should in fact question outperformance. A lot of time we get carried away by six-month, 12-month returns, if you see for example, in 2016-17, Motilal the star fund house and I am just trying to give examples, then was Axis mutual fund because their focused style of investing made a lot of sense because only few things did well, the same Bajaj, the same Divi’s, the same issue and it had a concentrated portfolio. Then you know when Covid happened, we saw a vertical recovery. So, anything and everything went up.

In terms of whatever you invested, then came a zone of high interest rate but value services started to do well. So suddenly, all PSU banks, people who are holding PSU banks, people were holding commodities did well. So, it's important to see the style of the portfolio and sometimes some underperformance is good.

So, let's say my part is not doing well but if my fund is holding I.T. and pharma, it means because it's not doing well for a reason because the cycles change quickly. So having a blend of both styles has both growth and value in the portfolio.

Sometimes you get so focused on quantitative analysis, we miss the qualitative part of it and because cycles have shortened, the star performer of this year could be an underperformer next year. So, if there is underperformance and underperformance for right reasons, underperformance is welcome.

But if underperformance is because of high churning, very high standard deviation and the fund manager not really sticking to what it really stands for, it also makes sense to change the fund.