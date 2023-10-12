Tea Industry Passing Through Acute Financial Crisis: ITA Status Paper

On the price trends of the beverage during the current fiscal, it said tea prices declined alarmingly in 2023 compared to 2022. The auction prices of CTC and dust teas covering sale numbers 14 to 39 are down by Rs 12.49 per kilogram for Assam tea and Rs 11.30 per kilogram for tea from West Bengal. Auction prices for the orthodox variety are also down by Rs 95 per kilogram covering the same sale numbers.