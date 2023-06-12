TCS' Work-From-Office Policy Takes A Toll On Women Employees

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is witnessing higher attrition among its women employees at a time when India's largest private employer has doubled down on its work-from-office policy.

Amid a crippling pandemic that resulted in job losses across sectors, India's $245 billion IT services industry emerged as a bright spot for women workers. Remote work helped them juggle responsibilities at home and at the workplace. As things normalise and offices reopen, they are finding it difficult to strike a balance

As on March 31, 2023, TCS's attrition rate stood at 20.1% on a trailing 12-month basis.

"Historically, women's attrition at TCS has been similar (to) or lower than men's attrition," Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer at TCS, said in the annual report for FY23, without quantifying the attrition rate seen among women staff. "So, this is unusual."

"There might be other reasons but intuitively, I would think working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to office even after everything normalised."